Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age; and

Two between 40-49 years of age.

Three cases are females and two cases are males. Four are contacts of a previously known case and one is related to international travel.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age.

One case is female and one is male. Both are contacts of a previously known case.

In the Western Health region:

Two between 20-39 years of age.

One case is female and one is male. Both are contacts of a previously known case.

There have been two new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region and one in the Central Health region and 2,011 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 11

Central Health – 5

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 5

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.