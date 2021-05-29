Newfoundland and Labrador has nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The nine new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Central Health region:

One male between 50-59 years of age.

The case is related to travel within Canada. It is not connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Eastern Health region:

Two males between 20-39 years of age.

Both cases are related to travel within Canada.

In the Western Health region:

Two males under 20 years of age;

Two females under 20 years of age;

One female between 20-39 years of age; and,

One male between 60-69 years of age.

All of these cases are close contacts of a previous known case.

There are five new recoveries, two in the Central Health region and three in the Western Health region and 1,192 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 100 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 17

Central Health – 66

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 17

To date, 145,640 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, May 27 in the Western Health region remains under investigation. The case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region and the case reported yesterday Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region also remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There is one presumptive positive case in the Central Health region related to the cluster. There are also five presumptive positive cases in the Western Health region which are connected to the positive case reported yesterday Friday, May 28. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Central Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice.

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.