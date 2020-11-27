Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 60-69 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known case.

This case is connected to the recent cluster in Grand Bank. The individual is not a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age.

The source of the infection for these three cases are under investigation by Public Health. An update on these cases will be provided as more information becomes available. These three individuals, all residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, are self-isolating and contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 31 active cases of COVID-19. There has been a recovery in the Eastern Health region. This means 296 people have recovered from COVID-19. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 61,320 people have been tested.