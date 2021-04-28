Newfoundland and Labrador reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The province now has 27 active cases with one person in hospital.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, warned that 83 per cent of recent cases in the province have been variants of concern. Public Health has confirmed variants from the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and India.

Dr. Fitzgerald says this is consistent with COVID cases across the rest of Canada. She says Newfoundland and Labrador is one of the few provinces not currently experiencing community spread. Fitzgerald says wearing a mask is more important than ever and urged people to keep following public health guidelines.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,029 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 27 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 13

Central Health – 3

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 11

To date, 132,455 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

Due to today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the below flights to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

Air Canada Flight 8008 that departed Toronto on Sunday, April 25 and arrived in Deer Lake on Monday, April 26

Air Canada Flight 8008 that departed Toronto on Monday, April 26 and arrived in Deer Lake on Tuesday, April 27

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Suncor Firebag worksite in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.