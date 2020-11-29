Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from England after being granted a travel exemption. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is complete. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of a previous known travel case. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The individual is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in the United States. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway.

While these four cases are all in the Eastern Health region, they are not connected to each other and they are not connected to the cluster in Grand Bank.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 36 active cases of COVID-19. Two hundred and ninety-seven people have recovered. No one is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 62,162 people have been tested.