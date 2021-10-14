Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

The new cases are in the Central Health region:

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are two females and two males and all cases are under investigation.

There have been six new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,797 people have recovered. There are 11 people in hospital because of COVID-19, seven in non-critical care and four in critical care. There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are currently 60 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 16

Central Health – 43

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 0

To date, 320,432 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster, 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster and 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

Public Health continues to strongly recommend that any informal gathering taking place in your home should be limited to 20 people. This will help to limit the number of contacts that each person has to prevent further spread of COVID-19. This is consistent with gathering limitations in the other Atlantic Provinces. When you are hosting or attending an informal indoor gathering – be it a kitchen, rec room or a shed – please remember the phrase: People, Space Time and Place.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.