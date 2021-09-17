Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

One female between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One male 70 years of age and older. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There have been 15 new recoveries seven in the Eastern Health region, six in the Labrador-Grenfell region and two in the Western Health region and 1,503 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19. There are no presumptive positive cases in the province.

There are currently 38 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 20

Central Health – 3

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 13

Western Health – 2

To date, 286,325 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, has concluded. There were five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster. The source of the cluster was determined to be travel related.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.