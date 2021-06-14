Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case.

These cases are not connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

There are no new recoveries in the Western Health region and 1,329 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 39 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 39 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 3

Central Health – 11

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 25

To date, 154,660 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 41 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are no presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported Saturday, June 5, in the Western Health region has been determined to be a contact of a previous case. The investigation into the cases reported Friday, May 28, and Tuesday, June 8, in the Central Health region and the cases reported Thursday, May 27, Thursday, June 3, and Friday, June 4, have concluded. Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date. These are called non-epidemiologically linked cases and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19. This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual did not seek testing.

The case reported Wednesday, June 9 in the Central Health region and the case reported Wednesday, June 9, in the Western Health region remain under investigation.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.