Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are two cases in the Eastern Health, one case in the Central Health region and one case in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are no new presumptive positive cases leaving one presumptive positive case in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are ten new recoveries, seven in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,134 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 72 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 72 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 31

Central Health – 17

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 23

To date, 140,572 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites in Alberta. They are:

Cenovus Christina Lake

Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.