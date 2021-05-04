Newfoundland and Labrador has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of today’s cases and out of an abundance of caution, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 678 that departed Montreal and arrived in St. John’s on Saturday, May 1 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

There are four new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,042 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 56 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 56 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 32

Central Health – 10

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 12

To date, 134,296 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported on Friday, April 23 in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship anchored in Conception Bay. Thirteen crew are confirmed COVID-19 positive.

While we understand the recent increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning, it is not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in the country. We want to assure the public that the recent cases are isolating and there is no concern of community spread at this time. We are seeing increased travel into the province and we encourage those travelling here to follow the appropriate isolation protocols and to make themselves aware of the province’s Public Health guidelines. We ask that everyone, including those travelling into the province, remain vigilant and continue following Public Health guidance.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Baffinland Mary River mine in Nunavut. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with the mine who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.