Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The first new confirmed case is a female under 20 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The second new confirmed case is a male between 60-69 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case. The case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

The third new confirmed case is a female between 60-69 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case. The case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case. The case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous known case. The case is connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

There are 14 new recoveries. There is one new recovery in the Eastern Health region, nine new recoveries in the Central Health region and four new recoveries in the Western Health region and 1,266 people have recovered. There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 71 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 71 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 11

Central Health – 25

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 35

To date, 149,930 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 69 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, two probable cases associated with the cluster and one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 29 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there are two presumptive positive cases associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The cases reported Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region remain under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 27, Thursday, June 3 and Friday, June 4 in the Western Health region remain under investigation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health and Central Health regions. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice.

The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered is on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has released the province’s reopening plan, Together. Again. The plan outlines the phased approach that the province will take as it starts to lift long-term Public Health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/.

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.