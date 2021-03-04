Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The five new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One between 40-49 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and,

One between 60-69 years of age.

Three of the cases in the Eastern Health region are close contacts of previous known cases, while one case is related to domestic travel.

One of the cases in the Eastern Health region is also a health care worker at the Trepassey Community Health Clinic. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

In the Western Health region:

One between 20-39 years of age.

The case in the Western Health region is related to international travel.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are four females and one male. There are no new or outstanding presumptive positive cases.

There are 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The regional breakdown of the 121 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 118

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 1

There have been 33 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 871 people have recovered.

There are eight people in hospital. Of these patients, two are in intensive care. To date, 113,929 people have been tested.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The department is advising the public that the positive case of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region for a health care worker at the Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony is under investigation to determine a source. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Tourmaline Oil Musreau Field Site in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.