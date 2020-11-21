Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The provincial government will be making further announcements on COVID-19 on Monday.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age.

Both individuals are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. They are close contacts of the third case announced yesterday Friday, November 20.

Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region over 70 years of age. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is a close contact of the first case announced on Wednesday, November 18. The individual is a tenant of Blue Crest Cottages in Grand Bank.

The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

This means Public Health has identified six cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bank this week. All six cases are connected.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age.

Both individuals are residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. They are close contacts of the second case announced yesterday Friday, November 20.

Both individuals are self-isolating. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The investigation by Public Health into the source of the infection for the second case announced yesterday in the Western Health region is ongoing. The department will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Second waves of COVID-19 are happening across Canada and around the world. That is why Public Health officials in this province are recommending against non-essential travel.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s travel ban remains in effect. The province will not open up to non-essential travel right now, especially as other jurisdictions tighten their restrictions to control the spread of the virus.

Public Health is providing guidance to residents of Newfoundland and Labrador regarding travel to Nova Scotia in light of yesterday’s travel-related case of COVID-19.

If travel to Nova Scotia is essential, people must follow any and all Public Health guidelines in effect in Nova Scotia. While in that province, people should limit their close contacts to as few as possible, avoid large gatherings and crowded public places, maintain physical distancing, wear a mask as needed, practice frequent and proper hand hygiene, and practice proper respiratory etiquette.

People travelling to Nova Scotia should also be aware of potential exposures to the virus in certain locations identified by Public Health in that province. For information, people can visit: https://novascotia.ca/ coronavirus/alerts-notices/# possible-exposures.

When arriving back in Newfoundland and Labrador from Nova Scotia, people should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for the first 14 days. People should call 811 to arrange testing if symptoms develop. For the first 14 days after arrival, people should not attend any gatherings, should avoid crowded public places, and should wear a mask when in contact with individuals from outside their household bubble.