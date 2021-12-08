Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age; and

Three between 60-69 years of age.

All cases are males. Two cases are contacts of previously known cases and two are related to international travel.

In the Western Health region:

One between 60-69 years of age;

The case is a female and is under investigation.

There has been one new recovery in the Western Health region and 2,034 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 17 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 6

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 11

The number of tests that have been administered is not available at this time due to the ongoing IT outage.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.