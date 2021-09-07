Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

All new confirmed cases are in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

The first new case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The second new case is a female between 50-59 years of age. The case is under investigation.

The third new case is a female between 50-59 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The fourth new case is a male between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

The fifth new case is a female between 60-69 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous known case.

There are seven new presumptive positive cases, two in the Western Health region and five in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There have been three new recoveries, two in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,462 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 35 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 3

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 8

Western Health – 9

To date, 276,955 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results onlinehere.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The investigation involves a large number of contacts. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, is ongoing. There are five confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is finished and the risk to the public is low. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.