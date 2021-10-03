Newfoundland and Labrador has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

The new cases are in the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age; and

Three 70 years of age and older.

There are four females and four males. All are under investigation.

There have been 28 new recoveries, two in the Eastern Health region and 26 in the Central Health region and 1,638 people have recovered. There are 12 people in hospital because of COVID-19, seven in non-critical care and five in critical care.

There are six new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 149 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 131

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

To date, 310,607 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the Central Health region announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. To date, there are 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Baie Verte cluster and 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Twillingate/New World Island cluster. There are 49 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Bishop’s Falls/Botwood cluster, which are amongst a group that is closely socially connected. Given the cases in this cluster are epidemiologically linked, there is no need for a change in alert level at this time. The public health investigation will continue to explore the possibility of community spread and make adjustments as necessary. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contact tracing. The source of the clusters are under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the Public Health guidance on masks can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

A full list of exposure notifications that are part of ongoing investigations into recent cases across the province are listed on the COVID-19 website here. This page is updated daily from Monday to Friday as COVID-19 exposure notifications are issued. The locations included in today’s public advisory will be posted on the website Monday.