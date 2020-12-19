Newfoundland and Labrador has eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all of which are in the Eastern Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The second new confirmed case is a male between 50-59 years of age. These cases are related to international travel. These individuals were not residents of Newfoundland and Labrador. They arrived in Newfoundland and Labrador while in transit to another international destination and have since left the province under Federal Public Health guidelines.

Another individual, who tested positive for COVID-19 and who was included in the department’s active case count, also left the province with these individuals. There is no risk to anyone travelling on commercial airlines or ferries as a result of their arrival or departure.

The third new confirmed case is a female between 20-39 years of age. This case is related to international travel. The individual, who is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, is self-isolating. Contact tracing is completed.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is completed.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The sixth new confirmed case is a male between 40-49 years of age. The source of the infection for these cases are under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male between 50-59 years of age. This case is travel-related. The individual, a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, returned to the province from work in Alberta. The individual is self-isolating. Contact tracing is completed.

The eighth new confirmed case is a male between 20-39 years of age. The source of the infection for this case is under investigation by Public Health. An update will be provided as more information becomes available.

The department is advising rotational workers about two identified COVID-19 outbreaks in Alberta at the Chevron Duvernay Lodge and Suncor’s Fort Hills oil sands site. The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at these locations. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here. Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result. The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Wednesday, November 25 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

The Department of Health and Community Services is also asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John’s that arrived Friday, December 11 or Thursday, December 17 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

Newfoundland and Labrador has 31 active cases of COVID-19. There has been one recovery since yesterday in the Central Health region. This means 342 people have recovered.

One person is in hospital due to the virus. To date, 69,870 people have been tested.