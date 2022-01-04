Newfoundland and Labrador has 493 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on January 3.

There have been 164 new recoveries – 115 in the Eastern Health region, 23 in the Central Health region and 26 in the Western Health region, and 2,794 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 3,254 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 1,994

Central Health – 337

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 624

Western Health – 264

Unknown – 35

Under Level 4:

Your household can interact with your Tight 10 – up to 10 close, consistent contacts from outside your household. Informal gatherings are limited to only those in your Tight 10.

Gatherings at funerals, burials, weddings, and religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to no more than 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Physical distancing must be maintained between bubbles.

Dancing at formal gatherings is prohibited, except for ceremonial dances.

Public visitations are permitted, with one household bubble visiting at a time. Wakes are prohibited.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash facilities, arenas, and dance studios are permitted to open, with a maximum capacity of 50 people or 25 per cent capacity per room or ice surface, whichever is less. Physical distancing between households must be maintained.

Group and team sport, arts and recreation activities are suspended.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can open at reduced capacity with physical distancing.

Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50 per cent capacity as long as physical distancing can be maintained between patrons seated at adjacent tables. There is a maximum of six people per table. Buffets are prohibited.

There are no changes for: