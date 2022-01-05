Newfoundland and Labrador has 479 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on January 4. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Thirty-three under 20 years of age;

One hundred and two between 20-39 years of age;

Forty-one between 40-49 years of age;

Forty-eight between 50-59 years of age;

Thirty-nine between 60-69 years of age; and

Twenty-five 70 years of age and above.

There are 161 females and 127 males. All are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Four under 20 years of age;

Six between 20-39 years of age;

Four between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 9 females and 21 males. All are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Seven under 20 years of age;

Twenty-one between 20-39 years of age;

Nine between 40-49 years of age;

Seven between 50-59 years of age;

Five between 60-69 years of age; and

Eight 70 years of age and above.

There are 26 females, 30 males, and 1 sex unknown. All are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Thirty-five under 20 years of age;

Twenty-two between 20-39 years of age;

Eight between 40-49 years of age;

Eighteen between 50-59 years of age;

Seven between 60-69 years of age; and

Seven 70 years of age and above.

There are 47 females and 50 males. All are under investigation.

There are also seven cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

Three between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are four females and three males. All are under investigation.

There have been 68 new recoveries – 6 in the Eastern Health region, 40 in the Central Health region, 21 in the Western Health region and 1 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 2,862 people have recovered. There are three people in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 3,665 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 2,270

Central Health – 335

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 725

Western Health – 312

Unknown – 23

To date, 411,656 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is now in Alert Level 4. This Alert Level will be reassessed on January 17, 2022.

Under Level 4:

Your household can interact with your Tight 10 – up to 10 close, consistent contacts from outside your household. Informal gatherings are limited to only those in your Tight 10.

Gatherings at funerals, burials, weddings, and religious and cultural ceremonies are limited to no more than 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Physical distancing must be maintained between bubbles.

Dancing at formal gatherings is prohibited, except for ceremonial dances.

Public visitations are permitted, with one household bubble visiting at a time. Wakes are prohibited.

Gym and fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash facilities, arenas, and dance studios are permitted to open, with a maximum capacity of 50 people or 25 per cent capacity per room or ice surface, whichever is less. Physical distancing between households must be maintained.

Group and team sport, arts and recreation activities are suspended.

Retail stores, including those in shopping malls, can open at reduced capacity with physical distancing.

Restaurants can open for in-person dining at 50 per cent capacity as long as physical distancing can be maintained between patrons seated at adjacent tables. There is a maximum of six people per table. Buffets are prohibited.

There are no changes for:

Child care services, which can operate at full capacity;

Personal service establishments, including spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons, which can remain open in accordance with guidelines; and

Bars, lounges, performance spaces, cinemas, and bingo halls, which remain closed.

Public Health is also revising the criteria for PCR testing. Currently, the demand for testing is exceeding processing capacity in the public health laboratory. This means that individuals are waiting longer for test results and the data needed to assess the outbreak is not as timely as is preferred.

Effective immediately, anyone that is a close contact of a case and has symptoms of COVID-19, should consider themselves a positive case and follow public health direction. They do not need any testing to confirm. Employers are asked not to require a PCR test for this category of individuals. Public health direction for positive cases can be found here.

PCR tests are still recommended for anyone that is a close contact and does not have symptoms, and anyone that has symptoms but has not been identified as a close contact of someone that tested positive for COVID-19.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Due to the extremely high volume of testing currently underway in all regions, there may be some delay in contacting individuals testing positive with COVID-19. Positive test results are now provided through the online Patient Results Portal. Patients testing positive will still be contacted by a representative from Public Health, but it may take up to 72 hours. If you see a positive test result, guidance can be found here.

In an effort to expedite contact notification, people who test positive for COVID-19 will be given a letter to send to their close contacts. This letter will include detailed instructions on self-isolation and testing requirements. If you are a close contact and have symptoms, you should follow the public health direction for positive cases found here.

Our Self-Isolation Assessment Tool can help you determine if you need to self-isolate or get tested. However, you should always follow the advice given to you when contacted by public health officials.