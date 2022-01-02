Newfoundland and Labrador reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with one person in hospital.

Labrador-Grenfell Health has added more COVID-19 booster clinics in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The latest outbreak has caused growing concerns in isolated communities in Labrador. Premier Andrew Furey announced Sunday that he and a team of doctors will travel to Happy Valley-Goose Bay to administer vaccinations.

There are 466 new cases of COVID-19 in NL today, Jan. 2: 283 in EH region; 68 in CH region; 58 in WH region; 46 in LGH region; and 11 unknown RHA. There are 2,597 active cases. A total of 3,354 tests were completed since yesterday. There is one hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/PoznCxoQYa — Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) January 2, 2022