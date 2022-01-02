SHARE

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday with one person in hospital.

Labrador-Grenfell Health has added more COVID-19 booster clinics in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The latest outbreak has caused growing concerns in isolated communities in Labrador. Premier Andrew Furey announced Sunday that he and a team of doctors will travel to Happy Valley-Goose Bay to administer vaccinations.