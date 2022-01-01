Newfoundland and Labrador reported 442 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
The Department of Health posted on Twitter that there are now 2,150 active cases in the province. One person is in hospital.
There are 442 new cases of COVID-19 in NL today, Jan. 1: 233 in EH region; 35 in CH region; 22 in WH region; 146 in LGH region; and 6 unknown RHA. There are 2150 active cases. A total of 4680 tests were completed since yesterday. There is one hospitalization. pic.twitter.com/nUxlxgjIz4
— Health and Community Services NL (@HCS_GovNL) January 1, 2022