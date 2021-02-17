Newfoundland and Labrador reported 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, plus another 21 presumptive positives from rapid tests.

Forty-two of the confirmed cases are in eastern Newfoundland, while two are in central Newfoundland. Ten of today’s confirmed cases were presumptive cases from Tuesday.

One person is currently in hospital.

The 44 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

14 under 20 years of age;

8 between 20-39 years of age;

9 between 40-49 years of age;

5 between 50-59 years of age;

4 between 60-69 years of age; and,

2 over 70 years of age.

In the Central Health region:

2 between 60-69 years of age.

The cases in the Central Health region are contacts of a previous known case. There are 27 females and 17 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are 21 new presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health region since yesterday. This is in addition to the 25 presumptive positive cases reported yesterday.

Presumptive positive cases are not added to the province’s total active case count until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, 10 of today’s 44 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. These individuals are advised to self-isolate. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway.

There are 338 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 338 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 329

Central Health – 6

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

There have been two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and one new recovery in the Western Health region since yesterday. This means 410 people have recovered from the virus.

To date, 97,517 people have been tested.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Shell Gold Creek 44 worksite in Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the mine. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers from this worksite who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must complete the full 14-day self-isolation period.