Newfoundland and Labrador has 38 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Health region:

14 under 20 years of age;

7 between 20-39 years of age;

13 between 40-49 years of age;

3 between 50-59 years of age; and,

1 over 70 years of age.

There are 21 females and 17 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are three new presumptive positive cases in the Eastern Health region since yesterday.

Presumptive positive cases are not added to the province’s total active case count until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed. As of this public update, there are 6 presumptive positive cases awaiting confirmatory testing.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, 20 of today’s 38 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases.

Presumptive positive cases are treated the same way as confirmed positive cases. These individuals are advised to self-isolate. Anyone considered a close contact is advised to quarantine. Public Health starts contact tracing for these cases.

People are reminded that they can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are 434 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 434 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 427

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 3

There have been 21 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region. This means 460 people have recovered from the virus.

Two people are in hospital. To date, 106,829 people have been tested.