Newfoundland and Labrador has 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on December 20. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Three between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are six females and three males. Two are contacts of previously known cases, three are travel related and four are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Three under 20 years of age;

Two between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are three females and seven males. Seven are contacts of previously known cases and three are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Two between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

There are four females and four males. Seven are contacts of previously known cases and one is under investigation.

There have been six new recoveries – one in the Eastern Health region and five in the Western Health region, and 2,067 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 175 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 47

Central Health – 57

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 70

To date, 365,434 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.