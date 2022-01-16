Newfoundland and Labrador reported its 26th death from COVID-19 Sunday, a woman above the age of 70 in the Eastern Health region.
There are now 12 people in hospital because of the virus.
There are 384 new cases of COVID-19 in NL today, Jan. 16: 272 EH; 54 CH; 43 WH; 5 LGH; 10 unknown RHA. There are 5,503 active cases, 12 hospitalizations. 2,806 tests were completed since yesterday. We are reporting one death, a female over 70, in EH. pic.twitter.com/lemF2hNiIB
