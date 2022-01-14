Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting its twenty-fourth death from COVID-19. A woman from the Western Health region was over the age of 70 years.

The province has 404 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last media update on January 13. Anyone who has tested positive must follow guidelines as outlined here. Cases are advised to notify contacts as per instructions on the website.

As a result of testing capacity being exceeded at the provincial laboratory and samples being sent out of the province for testing, an additional 71 cases are being reported today arising from these results.

The breakdown of the 475 cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

Fifty-eight under 20 years of age;

One hundred and twenty-two between 20-39 years of age;

Thirty-seven between 40-49 years of age;

Forty-nine between 50-59 years of age;

Twenty-eight between 60-69 years of age; and

Fifty-six 70 years of age and above.

There are 183 females and 167 males.

In the Central Health region:

Two under 20 years of age;

Three between 20-39 years of age;

Four between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Two between 60-69 years of age; and

Nine 70 years of age and above.

There are 13 females and 13 males.

In the Western Health region:

Eight under 20 years of age;

Seventeen between 20-39 years of age;

Three between 40-49 years of age;

Three between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Five 70 years of age and above.

There are 23 females and 16 males.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

Thirteen under 20 years of age;

Twenty-one between 20-39 years of age;

Five between 40-49 years of age;

Ten between 50-59 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are 25 females 26 males.

There are also nine cases that are the result of testing completed by a private lab outside of a Regional Health Authority:

One under 20 years of age;

Five between 20-39 years of age;

One between 50-59 years of age;

One between 60-69 years of age; and

One 70 years of age and above.

There are three females, four males and two unknown sex.

There have been 1,029 new recoveries – 601 in the Eastern Health region, 65 in the Central Health region, 43 in the Western Health region and 320 in the Labrador-Grenfell region, and 6,485 people have recovered.

There are eight people in hospital because of COVID-19, five in non-critical care and three in critical care.

There are currently 5,574 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 4,182

Central Health – 215

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 726

Western Health – 333

Unknown RHA – 118

To date, 450,158 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.