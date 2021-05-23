Newfoundland and Labrador has twenty-three new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

In the Central Health region:

3 are under 20 years of age;

9 are between 20-39 years of age;

4 are between 50-59 years of age;

3 are between 60-69 years of age; and,

1 is 70 years of age and older.

There are 7 females and 13 males.

These cases are connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Eastern Health region:

2 are between 20-39 years of age.

There are 2 males.

These cases in the Eastern Health region are related to travel within Canada.

In the Western Health region:

1 is under 20 years of age.

It is a female.

This case in the Western Health region is a close contact of a previous known case.

There is 1 new recovery in the Eastern Health region and 1,156 people have recovered. There are four people in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 87 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 29

Central Health – 41

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 16

To date, 141,529 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. There are now twenty-four confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are 8 remaining presumptive positive cases in the Central Health region related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

Public Health is advising against travel in and out of the Lewisporte to Summerford area of the province, except for essential purposes. They are also strongly encouraging people in the Lewisporte to Summerford area to get tested for COVID-19 regardless of whether or not they are experiencing symptoms. Information on community wide testing is available on Central Health’s website. People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or by calling 811.

The case reported Friday, May 21 in the Western Health region and the case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

During the May 24th weekend, Public Health is encouraging everyone to be safe and remember that Public Health recommendations and restrictions are still in place. However you choose to spend the long weekend, please remember to:

Wear a mask in public indoor spaces;

Keep social interactions to those people in your steady 20; and,

Maintain at least six feet distance from people who are not close contacts.

The recent increase in COVID-19 cases is concerning; however, it is not unexpected given the epidemiology elsewhere in the country. There is increased travel into the province. We encourage those travelling to the province, as well as their families, to make themselves aware of the Public Health guidelines and to follow the appropriate isolation protocols. We ask that everyone, including those travelling into the province, remain vigilant and continue following Public Health guidance.