Newfoundland and Labrador has 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The 17 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

One male between 40-49 years of age and is related to travel within Canada.

In the Central Health region:

One male under 20 years of year and is a contact of a previous case;

One female between 20-39 years of age and is a contact of a previous case;

One male between 40-49 years of age and is a contact of a previous case; and

One male between 20-39 years of age and is related to travel within Canada.

The cases that are contacts of a previous known case are connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Western Health region:

Six males under 20 years of age and are contacts of previous cases;

One female under 20 years of age and is a contact of a previous case;

One female between 20-39 years of age and is under investigation;

One female and two male between 20-39 years of age and are contacts of previous cases; and,

One female between 60-69 years of age and is a contact of a previous case.

Eight of the cases are connected to the cluster in the Western Health region.

There are 17 new recoveries, two in the Eastern Health region, nine in the Central Health region and six in the Western Health region and 1,234 people have recovered. There is one person in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 90 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 90 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 14

Central Health – 45

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 31

To date, 147,884 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 67 confirmed cases associated with the cluster, one probable case associated with the cluster and one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Western Health region is ongoing. As of now, there are 22 confirmed cases associated with the cluster and there is one presumptive positive case associated with the cluster. The source of infection remains under investigation.

The case reported Thursday, May 27 in the Western Health region remains under investigation. The cases reported Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 28 in the Central Health region remains under investigation.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the CNRL Primrose and Wolf Lake, Alberta. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with the mine who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

The department has been receiving questions about self-isolation for rotational workers returning from Baffinland, Nunavut. All rotational workers returning to the province from an outbreak site must self-isolate away from household members for 14 days and arrange COVID-19 testing. This includes all rotational workers, including those from the Mary River Mine Operation by Baffinland, Nunavut, who may be returning by air charter. Rotational workers from outbreak sites cannot avail of modified self-isolation.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics remain open in the Western Health and Central Health regions. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on COVID-19 vaccines for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Today, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador released the provinces reopening plan. The plan, Together. Again., provides Newfoundlanders and Labradorians with an overview of the phased approach that will be taken as the province starts to lift long-term public health measures. Further information, including a copy of the plan, can be found on the website here: https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/together-again/