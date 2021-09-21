Newfoundland and Labrador has 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the last public advisory. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

One female under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

One male under 20 years of age. The case is related to international travel.

In the Central Health region:

One male under 20 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One female between 20-39 years of age. The case is under investigation.

Two females between 40-49 years of age. The cases are under investigation.

Two males between 40-49 years of age. The cases are under investigation.

Two females between 50-59 years of age. The cases are under investigation.

Two males between 50-59 years of age. The cases are under investigation.

One female between 60-69 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One male between 60-69 years of age. The case is under investigation.

One female 70 years of age and older. The case is under investigation.

There have been five new recoveries, four in the Eastern Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell region and 1,515 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are eight new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 57 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 19

Central Health – 28

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 9

Western Health – 1

To date, 290,824 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As a result of the cluster of cases in the Central Health region, effective Wednesday, September 22 at 12:01 a.m., towns and communities along Routes 410 to 419 on the Baie Verte Peninsula will move to Alert Level 3. This will give Public Health the ability to carry out their investigation and conduct community wide testing in the area, while reducing the risk of onward transmission and spread. Please refer to the Provincial Government COVID-19 website for information on the Special Measures Order and restrictions associated with Level 3.

The investigation into the cases of COVID-19 related to the personal care home in Baie Verte announced Monday, September 20, is ongoing. There are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Any identified cases are isolating and Central Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region announced Monday, September 6, is ongoing. There are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Labrador-Grenfell Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

The investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Western Health region announced on Monday, August 30, is ongoing. There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the cluster to date. The identified cases are isolating and Western Health is conducting contract tracing. The source of the cluster is under investigation.

Wearing a non-medical face mask that covers the nose and mouth is required in public indoor settings for everyone ages 5 and over. Information on the public health guidance on masks can be found at www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/public-health-guidance/guidance/masks/.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

Anyone in the province, regardless of their vaccination status, should get tested if they are experiencing even just one of the symptoms of COVID-19 listed above. Do not assume it is just a cold. There has been community spread and outbreaks across the country because people were mildly symptomatic and did not get tested or limit their activity. It is essential to find any cases of COVID-19, so that Public Health can do their job effectively and contain the spread of the virus as much as possible.

All travellers coming to Newfoundland and Labrador, including Newfoundland and Labrador residents, are required to fill out a travel form found here. The travel form can be completed up to 30 days prior to the travel date. Please submit proof of your COVID-19 vaccination by uploading it to your form. If you are over 12 and not vaccinated against COVID-19, you will be required to self- isolate upon entry into the province. If you travelled from within the Atlantic Provinces and are an Atlantic Canadian resident, you will need to complete the travel form but you will not need to complete the vaccination section.