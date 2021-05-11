Newfoundland and Labrador has 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are six in the Eastern Health region, four in the Central Health region and five in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The eighth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The ninth new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The tenth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The eleventh new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The twelfth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The thirteenth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fourteenth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifteenth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There are five new recoveries, one in the Eastern Health region, three in the Central Health region and one in the Western Health region and 1,069 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 77 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 77 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 46

Central Health – 12

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 18

To date, 136,615 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

There are no new presumptive positive cases in the province. Presumptive positive cases are not included in the province’s total active case count or hospitalizations until they are confirmed positive by the laboratory. It may take several days for confirmatory testing to be completed.

Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, the presumptive positive case reported yesterday has now been confirmed and is included in the province’s total active case count.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of recent cases over the weekend, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on the flights listed below to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.