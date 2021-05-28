Newfoundland and Labrador has 14 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The 14 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Central Health region:

1 is under 20 years of age;

2 are between 20-39 years of age;

3 are between 40-49 years of age;

4 are between 50-59 years of age; and,

1 is between 60-69 years of age.

There are 7 females and 4 males.

All but one of these cases are confirmed to be connected to the cluster in the Central Health region. The case not confirmed to be connected is under investigation.

In the Eastern Health region:

1 is a male between 50-59 years of age and is related to travel within Canada; and,

1 is a male between 60-69 years of age and is a contact of a previous known case and is connected to the cluster in the Central Health region.

In the Western Health region:

1 is a male between 40-49 years of age and is related to travel within Canada.

There are seven new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,187 people have recovered.

There are five people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of these patients, four are in intensive care.

There are 96 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 96 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 15

Central Health – 67

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 14

To date, 145,054 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, May 27 in the Western Health region and the case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remain under investigation.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are now 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There is one presumptive positive case in the Central Health region related to the cluster. There are also six presumptive positive cases in the Western Health region which are connected to the positive case reported yesterday. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

The Department of Health and Community Services is advising rotational workers about identified COVID-19 outbreaks at worksites. They are:

Imperial Oil – Cold Lake, Alberta

Cigar Lake mine site – Saskatchewan

The department was notified about the outbreaks by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work with the project. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with these projects who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.

The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12, 2021, do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever, including chills or sweats;

A new or worsening cough;

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing;

Runny, stuffy or congested nose;

Sore throat or difficulty swallowing;

Headache;

Loss of sense of smell or taste;

Unusual fatigue or lack of energy;

New onset of muscle aches;

Loss of appetite;

Vomiting or diarrhea for more than 24 hours; and,

Small red or purple spots on hands and/or feet.

COVID-19 vaccinations clinics remain open in the Central Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

Eastern Health

Central Health

Western Health

Labrador-Grenfell Health

Please continue following the proven Public Health measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are encouraged to download COVID Alert to help reduce the spread of the virus. It is available for free through the Apple or Google Play app stores. For the most up-to-date information related to COVID-19, please visit www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19.