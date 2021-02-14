Newfoundland and Labrador has 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The 11 new confirmed cases are as follows:

In the Eastern Health region:

3 under 20 years of age;

2 between 20-39 years of age;

2 between 40-49 years of age; and,

3 between 50-59 years of age.

In the Western Health region:

1 between 20-39 years of age.

The case in the Western Health region is related to domestic travel.

There are 5 females and 6 males.

Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact will be advised to quarantine.

There are 296 active cases of COVID-19.

The regional breakdown of the 296 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 287

Central Health – 4

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 5

There have been no new recoveries since yesterday. This means 394 people have recovered from the virus.

There is no one in hospital.

To date, 91,045 people have been tested.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the Brucejack gold mine in British Columbia. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the mine. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with the mine who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result.