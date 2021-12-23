Newfoundland and Labrador has 100 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised regarding quarantine according to current guidelines.

In the Eastern Health region:

Five under 20 years of age;

Forty-nine between 20-39 years of age;

Seven between 40-49 years of age;

Ten between 50-59 years of age; and

Two between 60-69 years of age.

There are thirty-six females and thirty-seven males. Four are contacts of previously known cases, three are travel related and 66 are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

Three under 20 years of age;

Three between 20-39 years of age;

Two between 40-49 years of age;

Six between 50-59 years of age;

Three between 60-69 years of age; and

Two 70 years of age and above.

There are 11 females and eight males. Four are contacts of previously known cases and 15 are under investigation.

In the Western Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

Four between 20-39 years of age;

One between 40-49 years of age; and

One between 50-59 years of age.

There are six females and one male. One is travel related and six are under investigation.

In the Labrador-Grenfell Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age.

This case is a female and is travel related.

There have been nine new recoveries – four in the Eastern Health region, two in the Central Health region and three in the Western Health region, and 2,088 people have recovered. There is no one in hospital because of COVID-19.

There are currently 314 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 152

Central Health – 81

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 3

Western Health – 78

To date, 372,311 tests have been administered. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

As part of the ongoing investigations into recent cases, Public Health is asking anyone who visited several locations, listed on the COVID-19 website here, to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811.

People who visited these locations and currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result. People who visited these locations and do not currently have symptoms of COVID-19 are not required to isolate until they receive a negative test result. While awaiting their test result, they should monitor for symptoms and isolate should any symptoms develop.