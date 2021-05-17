Newfoundland and Labrador has ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are two cases in the Eastern Health, two cases in the Central Health region and six cases in the Western Health region.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The third new confirmed case is male in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The fourth new confirmed case is a female in the Central Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fifth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The sixth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The seventh new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 60-69 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The eighth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The ninth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The tenth new confirmed case is a female in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Western Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases. For example, the presumptive positive case reported Saturday, May 15 has now been confirmed positive and it is now included in the province’s total active case count.

There are nine confirmed cases related to the Codroy Valley and surrounding area, and three of those confirmed cases are associated with the school. There is no evidence of widespread community transmission in the Codroy Valley and surrounding area at this time.

There are two new recoveries in the Eastern Health region and 1,100 people have recovered. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 93 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 47

Central Health – 18

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1

Western Health – 27

To date, 139,356 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

Out of an abundance of caution and because of a recent case, Public Health is asking passengers who travelled on Provincial Airlines Flight PB902 that departed Wabush and arrived in Deer Lake on Sunday, May 9 to arrange COVID-19 testing. To arrange testing, passengers can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool available here or call 811. This flight advisory is being issued because it is a flight within the province.

The department is advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak at the IAMGOLD Côté Mine Project in Gogama, Ontario. The department was notified about the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as individuals from this province work at the site. A list of worksites with declared outbreaks can be found online here.

Rotational workers with the project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing. These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result. The rules for rotational workers from Newfoundland and Labrador who work in Canada that went into effect Friday, March 12 do not apply to workers at worksites where there is an ongoing outbreak.