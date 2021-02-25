Newfoundland and Labrador has 10 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, all in the Eastern Health region.
- Two under 20 years of age;
- Two between 20-39 years of age;
- Four between 40-49 years of age;
- One between 50-59 years of age; and,
- One between 60-69 years of age.
There are three females and seven males. Contact tracing by Public Health officials is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.
There have been 19 recoveries, leaving 335 active cases of COVID-19. The regional breakdown of the 335 active cases is as follows:
- Eastern Health – 327
- Central Health – 4
- Labrador-Grenfell Health – 1
- Western Health – 3
There are 10 people in hospital. Of these patients, five are in intensive care. To date, 110,665 people have been tested.
