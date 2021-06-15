Newfoundland and Labrador will rejoin the Atlantic Bubble on June 23.

Premier Andrew Furey announced Tuesday that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will amend the Special Measures Order to permit residents of Atlantic Canada to enter Newfoundland and Labrador as COVID-19 case numbers remain low and vaccination rates continue to rise.

Residents of Atlantic Canada are welcome in Newfoundland and Labrador as of 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23, without the requirement for testing and self-isolation.

Visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must follow the entry requirements outlined in Newfoundland and Labrador’s re-opening plan, Together. Again.

“This is an exciting moment for Newfoundland and Labrador and our neighbours in Atlantic Canada,” Furey said in a statement. “We have been hoping to get to this day for quite some time, and I thank all residents for their continued patience as the COVID-19 pandemic has required us to react swiftly and definitively. I join my fellow premiers in looking forward to welcoming travel in our beautiful region.”