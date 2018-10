Could better regulation have stopped the Muskrat Falls project. An expert in utility regulation testified at the Muskrat Falls inquiry on Tuesday. Dr. Guy Holburn suggested if the PUB had been allowed to do a longer review with more up-to-date information, it might have been able to state more decisively that Muskrat Falls was not needed, which would have made it harder for the government to justify sanctioning the project. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

