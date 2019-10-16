Premier Dwight Ball has carried on the tradition of some of his predecessors in writing a letter to all federal party leaders, asking for their positions on issues of provincial interest. The first leader to reply is NDP leader Jagmeet Singh. His letter promises help for Muskrat Falls rate mitigation and support for a feasibility study into a fixed link to Labrador. Singh’s letter also mentions transferring the federally-owned Hibernia shares to the province, even though the federal Liberals signed a deal to pay dividends to the province from Hibernia last spring. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

The text of Jagmeet Singh’s response can be found below:

Dear Premier Ball,

Thank you for your letter inquiring about the positions of Canada’s New Democrats on issues of special importance to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. We are proud of our New Deal for People that offers a real option for Canadians from coast to coast to coast who want a government that is on their side.

This election is a historic opportunity for Newfoundland and Labrador. Since joining Confederation, governments in Ottawa have not delivered for the province’s people. The people of Newfoundland and Labrador deserve a government that is in it for them. We are more than pleased to share our views with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians on the issues that you have raised in your letter.

Muskrat Falls and Rate Mitigation

We recognize the serious difficulties that the province is facing with regard to the affordability of electricity due to the cost overruns of the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project. We believe that Newfoundland and Labrador’s ratepayers should not be left facing doubled bills. We are committed to a full national program of residential energy-efficiency retrofits that would save the average household $900 a year. We are also committed to working with your government to find a sustainable fix for unaffordable costs, including the possibility of federal financial support and/or other innovative solutions such as transfer of federally-held Hibernia shares to the province.

We are also committed to moving forward on reconciliation, including by working with the province and the Nunatsiavut government to ensure that any possible efforts are pursued that may prevent or mitigate methyl mercury contamination.

Health Care

Sustainable Funding

New Democrats believe that the federal government has an obligation to ensure that the provinces receive transfer payments that account for the unique challenges to service delivery in each province and that the real costs must be recognized. The Harper Conservatives unilaterally cut planned health care transfer increases, and the Liberals have kept these cuts in place. New Democrats will work to ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador has the resources to provide quality health care to an aging population, while establishing sustainable, adequate and predictable funding transfers. The investments we plan to make in providing universal pharmacare and a public dental insurance program will also help relieve pressure on Newfoundland and Labrador’s health care system.

Pharmacare

Canada is the only wealthy country in the world with a universal health care system that lacks universal prescription drug coverage. The stress and worry that people feel about paying for expensive medication isn’t an accident. It’s the direct result of deliberate choices made by Liberal and Conservative governments. We will work with Newfoundland and Labrador to provide quality universal prescription drug coverage for everyone as part of Medicare.

Mental Health and Homecare

New Democrats believe it’s time that Medicare became a head-to-toe service. Mental health support is an enormous unmet need across the country. A third of Canadians struggling with mental health challenges who have expressed a need for counselling aren’t able to get it. We believe that strong federal re-investment in our health care system will set us on the path to providing public coverage for mental health and addictions services and we would build on current federal commitments. On home care, New Democrats will work collaboratively with patients, caregivers and provincial and territorial governments to develop national care standards for home and long-term care that will be amended into the Canada Health Act.

Equalization

We recognize that Newfoundland and Labrador is facing unique challenges in delivering the services that people need, with an aging population and large land mass, that are not taken into account by the equalization program. The purpose of equalization is to ensure that provinces can deliver reasonably comparable services and to promote greater equality across Canada. New Democrats will make bold new investments that recognize the Newfoundland and Labrador’s unique circumstances and work with your government to strengthen services like health care and employment insurance, and to make life

more affordable for the province’s residents, with Pharmacare, public dental coverage, investments in affordable housing and lower telecom bills.

Sustainable Development of Our Resources

New Democrats understand that Newfoundland and Labrador’s natural resources are a source of great prosperity and pride for the province and its people. We believe in strong protections for Newfoundland and Labrador’s land and oceans to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy a beautiful province and healthy natural ecosystems. Our commitment is to protections that will ensure the future of both Newfoundland and Labrador’s environment and its economy and people. We would create an Environmental Bill of Rights, take meaningful action on climate change, and ensure that no working

people or communities are left behind in a low-carbon economy.

Joint Management of the Offshore

New Democrats are committed to ongoing joint management of the offshore and ensuring that Newfoundland and Labrador remain the principal beneficiary of its resources. We believe that offshore workers and irreplaceable ocean ecosystems would be better served by separating the safety and environmental regulatory functions from the C-NLOPB by establishing a separate Board.

Fisheries Management

New Democrats are committed to engaging with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador on a fisheries management agreement. The recent decision by the Liberal government, since reversed, to give Newfoundland surf clam quota to a consortium based outside the province, was unacceptable and created serious uncertainty for fishing and processing communities like Grand Bank. New Democrats would not transfer quotas without the consent of the province, and are committed to upholding the principles of adjacency and historic dependency for access and resource allocations.

Ocean Conservation

Conservation is a vital way to protect ecosystems and preserve biodiversity. We are committing to protect 30% of our land, freshwater, and oceans by 2030 in line with what the best conservation science suggests is necessary for our ecosystems, including areas that are vital to the effort of rebuilding and protecting the health of fish stocks. We would work with Newfoundland and Labrador to identify priority areas for protection in order to meet our commitments and solicit the province’s consent before protecting areas in the province. Neither Liberals nor Conservatives have committed to as ambitious a conservation agenda, and we will ensure that Newfoundland and Labrador is a full partner.

Aquaculture

New Democrats support aquaculture that is environmentally responsible and sustainable and does not have serious, irreparable adverse impacts on biodiversity and native ecosystems. We recognize the importance of aquaculture to many communities in the province and are committed to working with the province, labour and the industry to ensure a sustainable future for aquaculture. New Democrats will also ensure that DFO regulatory officials are properly monitoring the industry to ensure compliance with

safety, environmental and health regulations.

Federal Flexibility

Infrastructure Funding

Instead of a project-by-project privatized approach through the Liberal Infrastructure Bank, our commitment to provinces and municipalities for infrastructure is to increase funding right away with an additional $2 billion over four years, and provide stable, long-term and predictable funding sources that can be used on locally identified priorities, including on climate resilience and transit. In particular, we are setting aside $2.5 billion dollars in our first mandate to give communities immediate support for climate change adaptation and mitigation. In recognition of Newfoundland’s unique landscape of small

rural municipalities, New Democrats will work with the province to make cost-sharing ratios more flexible for rural areas and smaller municipalities.

Housing

New Democrats recognize the scale of Canada’s housing affordability crisis that is putting homeownership and even rent in many areas out of reach for young people across the country. Average rents rose last year in every province, and nearly half of renter households in St. John’s are paying over 30% of their income on shelter.

The government’s National Housing Strategy is a step in the right direction, but despite its announcement two years ago, 92% of planned funding has yet to flow. New Democrats believe that it’s time to help people now. Our approach would build half a million affordable homes across Canada, working with provinces and municipalities to identify core areas of need, including renovation of existing public housing. We would also create fast-start funds for co-operatives and other forms of non-market and social housing and provide families who need it a rental benefit of up to $5,000 a year.

Employment Insurance/LMDAs

New Democrats recognize that Liberal and Conservative changes to Employment Insurance and to training and retraining programs haven’t worked for Newfoundland and Labrador.

We would put in place a universal qualifying threshold of 360 hours, restore the appeals system to make decisions fast and fair, and restore the former Extra Five Weeks pilot project to better support seasonal workers. A threshold of 360 hours would make a significant difference in terms of making it easier for people to qualify for EI-sponsored job training and other employment programs. New Democrats would also allow workers who quit their jobs to go to school to qualify for EI benefits and expand options for workers in specific sectors and regions to take EI-funded training in advance of losing a job.

Finally, we would work closely with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador and other provincial governments to establish national training priorities and create a new, provincially directed Workers Development and Opportunities Fund to expand training options beyond people who qualify for EI. Any changes we are proposing would be complementary to funding that Newfoundland and Labrador currently receives.

Early Learning and Child Care Investments New Democrats believe that every parent across Canada should be able to find the child care they need, when they need it, with a licensed provider who is making a fair wage. We will build on existing work, such as the Multilateral Early Learning and Child Care Framework, with Newfoundland and Labrador,

Indigenous communities, families and child care workers to ensure that care in the province is inclusive and responsive to the needs of children. And we’ll introduce legislation that enshrines Canada’s commitment to high-quality, public child care in law. Public early childhood education and child care that is affordable and available to all families helps our economy and gives parents real choices.

We’ll invest $10 billion over four years and work with the provinces, territories, and Indigenous governments to create over 500,000 new licensed child care spaces in our first mandate, and establish a national, affordable early learning child care system that will deliver universal child care by 2030.

Arctic and Northern Policy

New Democrats know that Canada’s Arctic policies, strategies and initiatives must include and respect the diverse geographies, cultures, histories, and experiences of people in Labrador and across the Arctic. We are committed to working with the free, prior, and informed consent of Indigenous people in Labrador on policies that benefit the people living in these areas and would include Labrador within the scope of Canada’s existing Arctic policies, and policies we are proposing, such as the Northern Infrastructure Fund.

Her Majesty’s Penitentiary

The establishment of a new penitentiary in Newfoundland and Labrador is long overdue, and a New Democrat government will work with your government to reach an acceptable funding arrangement to allow the existing facility to be replaced as quickly as possible.

We also recognize that complex mental health and addictions issues require improved programming to assist in rehabilitation and make our communities safer, and that a new facility alone without addressing programming needs would be ineffective.

Our government would commit to expanding the partnership with the government of Newfoundland and Labrador, in consultation with front line community supports, to enhance programming to reduce recidivism and promote rehabilitation. In particular, we will invest more to take on the opioid crisis that has hurt families in every community across the country.

At the same time, we would work to lessen our justice systems’ reliance on mandatory minimums and incarceration, and address the systemic over-representation of Indigenous peoples in the justice system.

5 Wing Goose Bay

New Democrats recognize the importance of 5 Wing Goose Bay to the economy and employment in Central Labrador and reaffirm our support for continued use of the Goose Bay Base, along with efforts to develop alternative activities on the Base to diversify the economy. Federal commitments to increase the Canadian Forces presence in Goose Bay and the province should be kept, especially in light of the potential impact of global warming and its effect on Canada’s North.

Indigenous Reconciliation

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

The report from the National Inquiry must not sit on a shelf. New Democrats will work in partnership with Indigenous women, the families of the missing and murdered, and communities to implement the Inquiry’s Calls for Justice and the calls to action brought forward by communities. This includes establishing a comprehensive, plan to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQI2S+ people — ensuring that all those fleeing violence have access to culturally appropriate programming, emergency shelters and transitional housing.

Indigenous Child Welfare

New Democrats recognize that Canada has failed Indigenous children under Liberal and Conservative governments alike. We commit to respecting the decisions of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal, ending discriminatory underfunding of the Indigenous child welfare systems, and paying compensation to those impacted by the First Nations Child and Family Services program. We would also ensure that legislation governing Indigenous child welfare includes statutory commitments to long-term funding.

Poverty Reduction

We need courage and meaningful action to build a Canada without poverty, where all Canadians can count on quality public services and community supports to help them lead dignified lives. A core component of our approach is enshrining the right to housing in law and starting work now with a goal of ending homelessness in Canada within a decade. In a country as wealthy as Canada, there is no excuse to leave any Canadian living in poverty or without a safe roof over their head.

Our affordable housing strategy will include measures to support Canadians at risk of becoming homeless, taking the lead from communities about local needs and adopting a “housing first” approach with the goal of ending homelessness by 2030.

To help people find an affordable home in the long term, we will support the creation of more social housing and other affordable options. Poor health and poverty are linked, and a national pharmacare program will mean that all Canadians can access the prescription medicine they need, regardless of their income or address. Better access to mental health and addictions support will also form a key part of our approach to tackling poverty. Our

dental care plan would see up to half of Newfoundland and Labrador families have access to dental care if they do not already have coverage.

Over the first four years of a New Democrat government, we will invest $10 billion in the creation of a national child care system to make sure that every family can find affordable, quality child care when they need it.

For seniors, we will expand and strengthen CPP, OAS and GIS and fight for strong pensions. Seniors have contributed to our country their whole lives, and we cannot leave them behind. New Democrats will also work with the provinces to launch a national basic income pilot project to gather data about this approach to tackling poverty.

Marine Atlantic

Ferry service was part of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Terms of Union with Canada and New Democrats recognize the importance of the Marine Atlantic ferry to the province. The ferry is the province’s lifeline to the mainland, and the federal government should enable it to offer affordable service. When ferry prices go up, the price of all goods brought to Newfoundland also go up, and tourism and trucking industries are hugely impacted. Higher costs are passed on to consumers and the price of goods will most definitely increase.

The Liberals have talked about the unreasonable increases of ferry charges under the Harper Conservatives, but they failed to take any action to reduce costs on Marine Atlantic over the past four years. New Democrats would review the 65% cost recovery requirement, which is arbitrary and unfair to Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and makes life less affordable. We would work with the Newfoundland and Labrador government to develop a new deal on Marine Atlantic consistent with the spirit of Term 32 of the Terms of Union and make significant new investments in transportation funding

that would strengthen Marine Atlantic’s ability to reduce rates.

Fixed Link

A fixed link between the island of Newfoundland and Labrador is a long-standing option that has been examined in different forms by several governments. It deserves a fulsome study. New Democrats commit to partnering with the province and fund a portion of the cost of a full feasibility study for the fixed link.

I greatly appreciate this opportunity to share New Democrats’ priorities on these important issues affecting your province. The commitments that we have put forward in our New Deal for People will strengthen the services that we all rely on and make life better and more affordable for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

You can always count on New Democrats to stand up for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Sincerely,

Jagmeet Singh

Leader, Canada’s NDP