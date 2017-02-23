N.L. only province in recession this year, Conference Board predicts

Newfoundland and Labrador will be the only province in recession in 2017, the Conference Board of Canada reported on Thursday.

“The Newfoundland and Labrador economy will have to contend with the adverse effects of major investment projects unwinding, fiscally restrictive measures that will hamper household spending, and soft commodity prices,” the Conference Board said in a news release.

“The collapse in provincial investment, totalling a 57 per cent decline in 2017 for business non-residential investment, will have ripple effects in labour markets as construction activity declines. The unemployment rate is projected to surge to 15.5 per cent this year.

“Overall, the Newfoundland and Labrador economy is expected to contract by 1.8 per cent in 2017. However, oil production at the Hebron offshore oil project will ramp up toward the end of the year and is expected to contribute to a temporary spike in economic growth in 2018.”

Alberta’s economy is expected to grow by 2.8 per cent, the fastest among Canadian provinces.