The federal Conservatives and provincial Tories have had an on-again, off-again relationship for the last few elections. On Sunday, it was officially on again as PC leader Ches Crosbie attended a campaign event for Conservative leader Andrew Scheer in St. John’s East. Scheer says he is writing a new chapter for the Conservative party, while Crosbie believes there is a good chance Scheer could become prime minister, and Newfoundland and Labrador needs “friends in high places.” NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

