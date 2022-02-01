The province has announced a 45 cent increase to the minimum wage rate, effective April 1, 2022, in accordance with Labour Standards Regulations.

As of April 1, 2022, the minimum wage will be $13.20 per hour. The minimum overtime wage rate will increase to $19.80. This increase is required under the Labour Standards Regulations and is based on the percentage change in the National Consumer Price Index.

The most recent increase to the minimum wage rate of $0.25 occurred on October 1, 2021, bringing the minimum wage rate to $12.75 per hour.

Last month, the Provincial Government announced the establishment of a five-person Minimum Wage Review Committee. This Committee will review input solicited from targeted stakeholders on the minimum wage and provide a cohesive set of observations and findings as well as provide non-binding recommendations on the current adjustment process for setting the minimum wage and the wage rate. The Committee will submit a summary to the Minister by April 30, 2022.