Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has set a new target date of March 2022 for completing the Muskrat Falls project. Hydro said last month it will miss the Nov. 26 target date because GE continues to face problems with software for the Labrador-Island Link. GE believes the software can be finished by Dec. 31, but N.L. Hydro believes that schedule is too optimistic. It presented the PUB last week with a more conservative estimate of late March 2022 for completion.