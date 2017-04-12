N.L. Hydro faces six charges for accident that burned worker

Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro has been charged with six violations of the occupational health and safety act. That’s after a worker suffered serious burns at the Holyrood Generating Station in April 2015.
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.