The Ontario government has asked for health care workers to assist with its exploding COVID numbers, Premier Andrew Furey’s office confirmed Friday.

“The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has received the Government of Ontario’s request for health care workers and is looking into what we can provide,” Furey said in a statement.

The Ontario government has turned to other provinces and territories for nurses and health-care professionals to help “increasingly strained” hospitals that are grappling with a surge in COVID-19 patients.

The province also announced restrictions Friday on interprovincial travel. It extended its state of emergency and stay-at-home order by two weeks, and placed new restrictions on recreational activities.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement, saying “there are few options left” for the province as infection and hospitalization rates continue to hit record highs.