Newfoundland and Labrador has dropped near the bottom of the pack. Effective today, the province has the second-lowest minimum wage in the country.

The province’s minimum wage currently stands at $11.40 an hour, ahead of only Saskatchewan, which increased to $11.32 an hour on Tuesday. Manitoba is jumping ahead of Newfoundland and Labrador by raising its minimum wage to $11.65 an hour.

N.L.’s bottom pay rate increases every year with the consumer price index, but the provincial government has launched a new review of the minimum wage.