The province’s top court is launching its first ever live webcast of proceedings on Oct. 13, Chief Justice Derek Green announced Tuesday.

The live webcast will be available at http://video.isilive.ca/nfld/remote.html

The case being webcast involves an appeal against a conviction for armed robbery and a sentence of six years for break, entry and theft in a dwelling house. The issues on appeal include whether a statement made by a co-accused to the police should have been admitted into evidence at the trial in support of the conviction of the accused, and whether the sentence for break, entry and theft was a fit sentence.

This initiative of webcasting appeals is intended to promote public access to and understanding of the Court’s process. If successful, the Court intends to engage in further webcasts of other hearings in the future.

“Some other provinces have begun using webcasting in their courts in recent years,” registrar Kathy Blake said in a statement. “The webcasting of this appeal will continue to expand the Court of Appeal’s access to justice initiatives in Newfoundland and Labrador allowing the public a better understanding of legal processes and instilling public confidence in the Court through greater transparency of the courtroom.”

Although the courtroom in the Court of Appeal is open to the public, there is limited seating. By webcasting the appeal, greater opportunity for the public to observe the appeal process will be provided.

“As administrators of justice, we have to do better to promote access to the courts as well as ensure the public understands the process,” said Justice Minister Andrew Parsons. “By using technology and sharing the court process via webcasting, we hope to make it easier for people to be engaged and learn more about the justice system in Newfoundland and Labrador.”