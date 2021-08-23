Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

The second new confirmed case is a female in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There are currently 15 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 13

Central Health – 0

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 2

Western Health – 0

The ongoing investigation into a cluster of cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Health region announced on Wednesday, August 18, has identified five confirmed cases to date. Contact tracing by public health officials is nearing completion and the risk to the public has been deemed to be low. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.