Newfoundland and Labrador has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The first new confirmed case is a female in the Eastern Health region between 40-49 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Eastern Health region under 20 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

There is one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows: