Newfoundland and Labrador has five new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the Eastern Health region:

One under 20 years of age;

One between 20-39 years of age; and

One between 40-49 years of age.

There are two females and one male and all cases are under investigation.

In the Central Health region:

One between 50-59 years of age; and

One between 60-69 years of age.

Both cases are female and under investigation.

There have been 12 new recoveries, three in the Eastern Health region, seven in the Central Health region and two in the Western Health region and 1,654 people have recovered. There are 13 people in hospital because of COVID-19, eight in non-critical care and five in critical care.

There are two new presumptive positive cases in the province. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

There are currently 153 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the active cases is as follows: