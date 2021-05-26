Newfoundland and Labrador confirmed the presence of another COVID variant Wednesday as it announced four new cases of COVID-19 with six people in hospital.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, chief medical officer of health, says the B.1.617.2 variant originally identified in India is now in the province. Two of the new cases are in central Newfoundland, connected to the current cluster. The other two cases are in western Newfoundland, one of which is travel-related and the other a contact of a previous case.

There are now 46 cases connected to the central cluster and 93 active cases in the province overall. Fitzgerald says central and northeastern Newfoundland will remain at Alert Level 4 for now.

The first new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region under 20 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case and is related to the cluster.

The second new confirmed case is a male in the Central Health region between 20-39 years of age. The case is a contact of a previous case and is related to the cluster.

The third new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region between 50-59 years of age. The case is related to travel within Canada.

The fourth new confirmed case is a male in the Western Health region over 70 years of age. The case is a close contact of a previous case.

There are four new recoveries, two in the Eastern Health region, one in the Western Health region and one in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region and 1,170 people have recovered.

There are six people in hospital due to COVID-19. Of these patients, three are in intensive care.

There are 93 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. The regional breakdown of the 93 active cases is as follows:

Eastern Health – 23

Central Health – 55

Labrador-Grenfell Health – 0

Western Health – 15

To date, 143,370 people have been tested. People can check their COVID-19 test results online here.

The case reported Thursday, May 20 in the Central Health region remains under investigation. The investigation into the case reported Friday, May 21 in the Western Health region has concluded. Public Health is unable to identify a source of transmission to date. This is called a non-epidemiologically linked case and indicates that there is, or was, an unknown case of COVID-19. This could happen for any number of reasons including the individual may have been asymptomatic and recovered; the individual may have left the province; or, the individual did not seek testing.

The investigation into the cluster of cases in the Central Health region is ongoing and the source of infection remains under investigation. There are now 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19 associated with the cluster. There are two presumptive positive cases in the Central Health region related to the cluster. Once presumptive positive cases are confirmed positive, they are reported in public updates as new confirmed cases.

COVID-19 vaccinations clinics remain open in the Central Health region. If you are not symptomatic and you are not isolating for any reason, please proceed with your vaccination. If you are isolating, please contact Public Health in the region for vaccination advice. The most up to date vaccine data and the number of vaccine doses administered can be found on the provincial COVID-19 data hub. Information on the COVID-19 vaccine for Newfoundland and Labrador is available online here. Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out can be found on the websites for each of the regional health authorities:

